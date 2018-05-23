DeLand, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man punched his ex-girlfriend, stuffed her in a car trunk and led Florida authorities on a 120 mph chase.

Darrian Miller allegedly demanded the woman drive him somewhere on Monday night. He then told her to get out of the car and when she refused authorities said he punched her repeatedly and forced her into the trunk.

At one point, she got out but witnesses said Miller beat her and tried to close the trunk again. She eventually escaped and ran for help.

Miller was later spotted driving the vehicle in Daytona Beach. Authorities say they tried to stop him and he sped away from police as fast as 120 mph before deputies used stop sticks.

WKMG reports he is being held without bond on multiple charges including kidnapping, car jacking, robbery and false imprisonment.

___

Information from: WKMG-TV, http://www.local6.com/index.html