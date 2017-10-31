FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing charges that he used a camera hidden in a wall socket to take thousands of pictures and video in a bedroom and bathroom of the woman he lives with.

Sunrise police say 48-year-old Matthew Bordeaux is charged with video voyeurism. The SunSentinel reports that Bordeaux was jailed on $10,000 bail after a court hearing Monday. It’s not clear if he has hired a lawyer.

Police say the woman suspected Bordeaux was having an affair and discovered the material depicting her on a computer they both use. That led her to discover the camera as well.

Investigators say a search of the computer turned up more than 2,500 photo and video files going back to December 2016. The couple has lived together for seven years.

