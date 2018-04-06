TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they have charged a man for kidnapping and raping a 7-year-old boy, two years after the child disappeared and was found the next day 100 miles (160 kilometers) from his home.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday that 44-year-old Jason Hayling was arrested in February for another capital sexual battery case and investigators matched his DNA to the April 2016 abduction of the Madison County boy.

FDLE said Hayling raped the boy before releasing him in Jacksonville. The boy knocked on a door seeking help and the woman who answered called police.

Hayling is being held without bond in the Duval County jail. Jail records don’t indicate if he has a lawyer.