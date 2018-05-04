ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 48-year-old man was arrested nearly 26 years Florida authorities said he sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested Robert Lee Burton. He faces a charge of sexual battery with a deadly weapon.
Officials say that in 1993, he grabbed a woman who was walking home and raped her at gunpoint.
Evidence was collected after the attack — and that DNA would later lead detectives to Burton.
He was booked into the Pinellas County jail, where he was being held on $100,000 bail. It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney.