OCALA, Fla. (AP) — For the 13th time, a Florida man has been arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Police in Ocala say 35-year-old Kevin Delroy Renfroe was pulled over recently for an unrelated traffic violation. That’s when officers found his many other suspended license violations, including two current outstanding warrants in other Florida counties.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that when police asked Renfroe why he was driving illegally, he replied that he simply had to get to work. A police report lists his occupation as working for a tree service.

Police arrested Renfroe and took him to the Marion County jail, where his bond was set at $10,000. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

___

Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/