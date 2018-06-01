PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been accused of vandalizing Pensacola’s Veterans Memorial Park twice last week.
The Pensacola News Journal reports 55-year-old Robert Link was charged Thursday with felony criminal mischief. A Pensacola Police Department news release says Link was hanging onto a recently installed 9/11 monument and caused part of it to bend.
Park Foundation President Paul Entrekin says the vandalized monument features a bronze eagle clutching a steel piece of metal that was a part of the flooring truss at the World Trade Center. He says that piece of flooring truss was what was bent, and that it has since been bent back into shape.
Link posted bail Friday and was released. The newspaper report doesn’t say if he has a lawyer.
___
Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com