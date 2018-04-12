APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida say a man wrapped his former roommate’s head in duct tape, tied her to a bed and cut off her hair before killing her.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 26-year-old Asgeirr Ulfr then called 911, claiming he was shot in the foot when a masked woman wearing a hoodie pointed a gun at him as he walked in on a home invasion last Friday. Inside the home, he said he found 20-year-old Christina Danielle Scarr dead.

Seminole County Sheriff’s investigators say his story quickly fell apart. An arrest affidavit says Ulfr was seen on surveillance video buying duct tape and zip ties at Walmart. He was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge.

The affidavit says the pair worked at Olive Garden and he previously threatened her.