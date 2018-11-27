YULEE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 36-year-old Florida man is accused of stabbing a woman with a fork over an undercooked potato.
Action News Jax reports Kenneth Crumpton was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s remained in the Nassau County Jail on a $25,002 bond Tuesday.
An arrest report says the victim told a witness that Crumpton stabbed her in the head with a fork. Crumpton told investigators he threw the fork at her and it “glanced off her head.”
Police said the woman had multiple stab wounds and blood was on her head, but she refused treatment for her injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump: 'I don't believe' government climate report finding
- Ted Turner's land grab generates suspicion in Nebraska
- Border clash leaves caravan migrants dejected, worried VIEW
- Indian island police struggle to get body of American
- Mueller: Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort lied, broke plea agreement
Jail records did not list an attorney for Crumpton.