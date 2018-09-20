LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man who shot a pit bull multiple times has been arrested.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets that 34-year-old Derrick Lee Vasquez was arrested Tuesday at his home in Lehigh Acres after he shot and injured the 3-year-old dog Aug. 15.

According to authorities, a resident saw the wounded dog swimming across a canal behind his home, trying to flee from the shooter. Authorities say the shooter quickly fled the scene.

The frightened dog sought shelter in a wooded section of the property and eventually limped to meet deputies once trust was established. Authorities say the dog is “thriving,” despite being struck twice. It’s unclear if Vasquez has a lawyer who could comment.