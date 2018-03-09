TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislation to combat Florida’s opioid epidemic is headed to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott after its passage by the state Legislature on Friday.

The opioids crisis — which claims the lives of at least 16 Sunshine State residents per day — was a top priority of Scott and the Legislature before the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed.

The bill imposes new restrictions on prescriptions, calls for $53.5 million in state and federal grant funding for treatment programs and updates the state’s prescription database.

Most initial prescriptions would have a limit of three days, but doctors could prescribe up to seven days for acute pain exceptions. It does not place medication limits for trauma cases, chronic pain or cancer.