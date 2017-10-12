TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature finds itself not only dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, but also the impacts of Hurricane Maria.

The Legislature’s chief economist, Amy Baker, told the Senate’s Appropriations Committee on Thursday that the damage by Irma is forecast anywhere from $25.4 to $45.9 billion.

The state has already allocated $141.7 million in recovery costs, with the largest expenditure being $36 million for debris removal. Baker hopes to have a revised number along with revenues that could be generated from rebuilding when the Legislature’s session begins on Jan. 9.

Officials are also trying to continue to assess how the influx of residents from Puerto Rico to the state due to Maria will affect things. More than 32,000 individuals have arrived in the state since Oct. 3.