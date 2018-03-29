TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida legislators may hold a special session in April if top Republicans can reach a long sought-after agreement on gambling.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Sen. Bill Galvano said Thursday that legislators are holding private talks about the state’s existing deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The tribe operates several casinos in the state, including the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa.

Under the way the deal is structured, there is a chance that the tribe could end payments to the state. If that happened, Florida could lose as much as $400 million in the coming year.

Legislators tried to reach a deal during this year’s session, but negotiations fell apart. Legislators have had trouble the last few years passing a gambling bill due to squabbles among different gambling interests.