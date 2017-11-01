TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An embattled Florida House member is resigning amid an investigation over whether she lives in her district.

Rep. Daisy Baez, a Miami Democrat, turned in her resignation letter on Wednesday.

A Florida House committee had already found probable cause to investigate a complaint filed against Baez. Earlier this month the House issued subpoenas for property, bank and utility records.

Prosecutors in Miami-Dade County also launched an investigation. The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that Baez agreed to plead guilty to a perjury charge in the criminal case. The deal requires Baez to pay a $1,000 fine, take an ethics course and serve one year of probation, during which she’ll be banned from seeking public office.

The Herald reported in May that it appeared that Baez lived a half-mile from her district.