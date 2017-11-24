TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Well-known attorney John Morgan says he’s not running for Florida governor.

Morgan for months has flirted with the possibility of seeking the Democratic nomination. But Morgan tweeted on Friday that after spending Thanksgiving with his family that “I can’t muster the enthusiasm to run for the nomination.”

The Orlando attorney is known for colorful outbursts, but could have been a formidable candidate. He is wealthy due to the success of his law firm Morgan & Morgan and he appears in a steady stream of radio and television ads for his firm.

Morgan used his own money to help pass a constitutional amendment allowing the use of medical marijuana.

Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits. Several Republican and Democratic candidates have already lined up to replace him.