TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Lawmakers and lobbyists say sexual misconduct will be a big point of discussion in the halls of Florida’s Capitol when the annual legislative session begins Jan. 9.

Two senators have resigned in the past two months. One acknowledged having an extramarital affair with a lobbyist and another was being investigated for sexual misconduct.

Attorney General Pam Bondi says her top legislative priority will be a bill that protects women who come forward with allegations. Gov. Rick Scott issued an order to state agencies aimed and strengthening sexual harassment policies.

While House Speaker Richard Corcoran says the issue will not distract lawmakers, some people say it’s already created awkwardness at the Capitol because some men have become overly cautious in their professional relationships with women.