VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in Florida say an inmate who was found unresponsive in a cell was pronounced dead.

News outlets report that the 42-year-old inmate at the Indian River County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Eric Flowers said in a news release that the man was in the cell when his cellmate reported hearing gurgling noises and said the man was unresponsive. Authorities say the cell was in the medical wing of the jail.

Rescue officials took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies say no signs of trauma were found and the death may have been a result of medical issues the man experienced.

An investigation is ongoing, and the inmate’s identity will be released pending notification of family.