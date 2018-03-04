THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Six apparent sinkholes in Florida have made at least two homes unsafe to occupy.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the houses in The Villages were evacuated and condemned Feb. 15 after multiple holes emerged between them, cracking the walls of one.

The Villages is not blaming sinkholes for the problem, instead classifying the incident as a “catastrophic event.”

Either way, Villages resident Ron Neumann and his wife are forced to live elsewhere with the help of their insurance company. They have not been told when they can return home.

Other evacuees were put up in a hotel or were staying with friends while the holes were being filled and investigated.

On Friday, the houses were still roped off and a Villages employee was on site to prevent people from entering.

