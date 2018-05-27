ROSEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A home believed to have sheltered African-Americans hiding from a week of mob violence in 1923 is up for sale.

Known as “The John Wright House” in Levy County, it’s one of the few remaining original structures of Rosewood, the small town that was once a thriving community of black homeowners.

The community was the site of a deadly race riot that ended with homes being burned down and at least eight people killed — six of them black. It was one of the more well-documented atrocities African-Americans endured in Florida.

The Gainesville Sun reports the two-story home and 35-acre property is just too large for the 84-year-old owner. Her daughter and son-in-law are real estate agents and say they want to ensure the new owner appreciates its significance,

