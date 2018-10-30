SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed into a mobile home park in Florida, killing two and injuring another.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement on Twitter that the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say two people in the helicopter were killed, and one person was injured on the ground. The injured person was taken to a hospital.
Officials say one mobile home destroyed, and another was damaged.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- House Speaker dismisses Trump's vow to end birthright citizenship
- Trump visit stirs debate; massacre defendant in court WATCH
- Boeing plane that crashed in Indonesia was most recent 737 model
- Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found slain in prison at 89 VIEW
- Powerful humanity of Jewish hospital staff that treated Robert Bowers
Authoritidies didn’t immediately identify the dead or injured or say what might have caused the crash.