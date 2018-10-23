DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The candidates for Florida governor are scheduled to debate for the second and final time, three days after their first testy encounter.

Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum will meet Wednesday night at a community college near Fort Lauderdale.

On Sunday in Tampa, the two scuffled over the economy, race and President Donald Trump. DeSantis, a former congressman, is an outspoken supporter of Trump. Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, is a frequent critic of the president.

The winner of the Nov. 6 election will replace Republican Rick Scott, who is barred from seeking a third term. Democrats have not won the office since 1994.

The debate is organized by the Florida Press Association and Leadership Florida, a group founded by the state Chamber of Commerce.