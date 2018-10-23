DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The candidates for Florida governor are scheduled to debate for the second and final time, three days after their first testy encounter.
Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum will meet Wednesday night at a community college near Fort Lauderdale.
On Sunday in Tampa, the two scuffled over the economy, race and President Donald Trump. DeSantis, a former congressman, is an outspoken supporter of Trump. Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, is a frequent critic of the president.
The winner of the Nov. 6 election will replace Republican Rick Scott, who is barred from seeking a third term. Democrats have not won the office since 1994.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Several powerful earthquakes strike off the shore of Canada
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- Records: Suspect in Utah university killing was sex offender WATCH
- The trade war’s latest casualties: China’s coddled cats and dogs
- Leaked video shows Khashoggi 'body double' after killing VIEW
The debate is organized by the Florida Press Association and Leadership Florida, a group founded by the state Chamber of Commerce.