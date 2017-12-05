TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Leon County’s grand jury will meet later this month to consider charges in the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge.

State attorney Jack Campbell said Tuesday the grand jury decided last week that it would investigate Andrew Coffey’s death. Florida State and Tallahassee police are also investigating the death.

Coffey was a 20-year old junior and a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi. He died on Nov. 4 after he was found unresponsive after a party. Florida State quickly responded by indefinitely suspending its fraternities and sororities.

Campbell said people who attended the party have been subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury, which will meet in secret Dec. 18-19.

Tallahassee Police said indications showed alcohol was involved in Coffey’s death. The state Medical Examiner hasn’t released its report.