TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will start sharing voter information to make sure people aren’t registered in other states.

Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill (HB 85) on Monday.

The measure sponsored by Rep. Ross Spano allows the Department of State to share voter information with other states provided that the effort is not controlled by the federal government. It also allows Florida to share driver’s license information.

Currently there is a partnership between 23 states and the District of Columbia to share information.

President Donald Trump has made an issue of people who are registered to vote in more than one state, using it as one of the bedrocks of his overall contention that voter fraud is rampant in the U.S.