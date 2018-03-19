TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will start sharing voter information to make sure people aren’t registered in other states.
Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill (HB 85) on Monday.
The measure sponsored by Rep. Ross Spano allows the Department of State to share voter information with other states provided that the effort is not controlled by the federal government. It also allows Florida to share driver’s license information.
Currently there is a partnership between 23 states and the District of Columbia to share information.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
President Donald Trump has made an issue of people who are registered to vote in more than one state, using it as one of the bedrocks of his overall contention that voter fraud is rampant in the U.S.