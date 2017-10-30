CLEWISTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he will ask the Legislature for $50 million to speed up construction of the dike that’s around Lake Okeechobee.

Scott said Monday that the money would help complete the joint state and federal project by 2022 instead of 2025. This would be the second straight year the governor has asked for $50 million.

President Donald Trump said last week he would work with Scott to get additional federal funds to repair the 80-year-old dike.

The Army Corps of Engineers is halfway through a $1.7 billion renovation program, scheduled for completion in 2025. Scott wants to see the project finished by 2022.