TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is sidestepping questions about whether he knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against one of his top appointees.

Former Rep. Ritch Workman last week abruptly resigned from his $131,000 job as a state utility regulator after a state senator said Workman had touched her inappropriately and made “vulgar” comments to her at a charity event. Workman resigned minutes after Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto put out a statement detailing the incident.

Benacquisto, a Fort Myers Republican, had a private meeting with Scott in early November. But Scott on Wednesday refused to say whether or not she talked to him about Workman.

Benacquisto has also declined to say anything more about Workman.

Scott refused to answer questions on the same day he ordered a new sexual harassment policy for agencies that report to him.