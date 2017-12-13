TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is sidestepping questions about whether he knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against one of his top appointees.
Former Rep. Ritch Workman last week abruptly resigned from his $131,000 job as a state utility regulator after a state senator said Workman had touched her inappropriately and made “vulgar” comments to her at a charity event. Workman resigned minutes after Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto put out a statement detailing the incident.
Benacquisto, a Fort Myers Republican, had a private meeting with Scott in early November. But Scott on Wednesday refused to say whether or not she talked to him about Workman.
Benacquisto has also declined to say anything more about Workman.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Amid Amazon competition, Westfield malls sold for $15.7B
- Seahawks make a few roster moves, and referee for Sunday's critical game against Rams announced
Scott refused to answer questions on the same day he ordered a new sexual harassment policy for agencies that report to him.