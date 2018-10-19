TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum is releasing some of his tax returns ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

The Tallahassee mayor released joint tax returns for 2015 and 2016 on Friday. They show that he and his wife R. Jai Gillum earned nearly $250,000 in 2015 and more than $231,000 in 2016.

Gillum did not release his 2017 return. His campaign said he had filed for an extension, which was extended this week until next year due to Hurricane Michael.

Neither candidate is required to release his federal income tax returns, but Florida gubernatorial candidates have traditionally released them.

A spokesman for Republican Ron DeSantis said earlier this week he would release his returns if Gillum released his returns.