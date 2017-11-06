TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott during his final year in office wants fees and taxes cut by $180 million.
Scott is expected to announce the proposal on Monday during stops at businesses in three Florida cities. It will be considered during the 2018 legislative session that starts in January.
The package is much smaller than last year’s $618 million request and is directed at residents instead of businesses.
Scott wants a 10-day back-to-school tax holiday where residents would not pay sales taxes on clothes. He also is proposing tax holidays where the state would waive taxes on hurricane preparation supplies.
The governor also wants to cut the price of renewing a driver’s license.
State legislators have already warned that they may have to pursue budget cuts during the 2018 session.