TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is signing a new roughly $89 billion budget into law.

Scott is expected to sign on Friday a new state budget that was approved by legislators just a few days ago. The Republican governor is also expected to announce vetoes of individual spending items at the same time.

Scott’s move comes amid an outcry of school superintendents who say that legislators shortchanged schools.

While lawmakers boosted overall school funding, most of the money is tied to a school safety bill signed into law by Scott. That bill includes money for mental health programs and hiring additional school resource officers.

Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning said it was wrong to increase money for school safety at the expense of educating students.