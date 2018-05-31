TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott is taking his sixth trip to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Scott will head to the island on Thursday. His office says Scott will offer advice and guidance to top political leaders in the U.S. territory including to Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson visited Puerto Rico. Scott is challenging the three-term Democrat.

The Puerto Rican vote could be a key in the election. Florida had a large Puerto Rican population before Hurricane Maria, and thousands have relocated to the state since the storm hit the island in September.

Scott’s visit comes a day after the Democratic National Committee announced it was giving Florida Democrats $100,000 to expand outreach efforts among Puerto Rican voters.