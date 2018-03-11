TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is going to sign a bill creating the nation’s first ever private school voucher program for bullied students.
Scott also plans to approve a bill that revamps Florida’s universities and colleges and includes a significant boost in financial aid provided to the state’s top performing high school graduates. Scott’s office announced that the Republican governor will sign both bills on Sunday.
The voucher program is included in a sweeping education bill that also includes a requirement that all Florida schools must display the words “In God We Trust.”
The measure (HB 7055) creates a program where students who are victims of bullying and other types of violence can move to a different public school or receive a private school voucher under the Hope Scholarship program.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Once silent, Stormy Daniels speaks loudly with lawsuit targeting Trump
- Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- ‘Flippy,’ the fast-food robot, temporarily decommissioned for being too slow