TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is telling the state’s top teachers that there’s little he can do to boost teacher pay.

Scott made his comments Tuesday during a round table discussion with those picked for teacher of the year honors from their school districts.

Gadsden County teacher Judith Mandela told Scott it was hard for districts to keep teachers because of the pay. She said the state should consider setting a minimum salary level for all teachers.

The Republican governor said teacher salary decisions are made at the local level. He said it is the way “the system is set up.”

Scott in 2013 did propose a $2,500 pay raise for all teachers. Legislators set aside the money, but put in additional requirements in order for teachers to get the money.