TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is demanding that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson provide proof to back up his statement that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state’s election systems.

Scott, a Republican, is running against Nelson, a Democrat, this year and during a Friday campaign stop in Tampa said Nelson “must come clean.”

Nelson made his comments earlier this week, but said he couldn’t provide many details because the information is classified. State officials have said they haven’t received any information to corroborate Nelson’s comments.

Nelson put out a statement Thursday saying he hoped federal officials could “immediately provide” state officials with information.

Both Nelson and Sen. Marco Rubio wrote a letter last month to all 67 of the county election supervisors in their state warning them about possible interference.