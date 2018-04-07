TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott may soon run for the U.S. Senate, but he remains entrenched in an ongoing legal battle over whether he has sidestepped state laws that require him to fully disclose the extent of his vast personal wealth.

Don Hinkle, a Tallahassee attorney, asked a state appeals court on Friday to let the case move ahead. Attorneys for the Republican governor are challenging a lower court’s refusal to dismiss the lawsuit.

Hinkle, who was a top fundraiser for former President Barack Obama, says Scott is “taking extraordinary measures” to avoid fully disclosing his finances. Hinkle adds that if Scott runs for the U.S. Senate he will finally have to disclose them anyway. Scott is expected to announce his candidacy on Monday.

John Tupps, a spokesman for Scott, contends the lawsuit is a “publicity stunt.”