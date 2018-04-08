Share story

By
The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is expected to announce his bid for U.S. Senate in Orlando.

Scott has already said he will make a “big announcement” on Monday about his political future. The governor is scheduled to make that announcement at an Orlando construction company. The Republican has also scheduled a press conference later in the day in Fort Myers.

Scott, who is leaving office in early 2019 due to term limits, has been mulling a run against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson for more than a year.

The 65-year-old governor has been ramping up his criticism of the three-term incumbent in the last few months. The two men have clashed recently over what to do about gun violence.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

President Donald Trump has already publicly encouraged Scott to run.

Nelson is Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat.

The Associated Press