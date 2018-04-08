TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is expected to announce his bid for U.S. Senate in Orlando.

Scott has already said he will make a “big announcement” on Monday about his political future. The governor is scheduled to make that announcement at an Orlando construction company. The Republican has also scheduled a press conference later in the day in Fort Myers.

Scott, who is leaving office in early 2019 due to term limits, has been mulling a run against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson for more than a year.

The 65-year-old governor has been ramping up his criticism of the three-term incumbent in the last few months. The two men have clashed recently over what to do about gun violence.

President Donald Trump has already publicly encouraged Scott to run.

Nelson is Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat.