TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The administration of Gov. Rick Scott has reached a deal that should end a legal battle over the Florida Lottery.
The state’s lottery department agreed last week to change a massive new contract that had been challenged by House Speaker Richard Corcoran. A copy of the new agreement shows the state is dropping a proposal to significantly increase the number of automated ticket machines around the state.
A judge in March ruled lottery officials lacked the legal authority to approve a 15-year contract worth more than $700 million. Attorneys for Corcoran had argued a contract with IGT Global Solutions was illegal because it exceeded the Florida Lottery’s authorized budget. Attorneys hired by the Scott administration maintained it was legal.
The Scott administration had appealed the March ruling, but it is expected the appeal will now be dropped.
