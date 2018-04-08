FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is ordering a prominent Florida eye doctor behind bars to pay millions more in restitution.
The Palm Beach Post reported that this week U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra upped the restitution owed by Dr. Salomon Melgen by more than $10 million to a total of $52.9 million.
Melgen was sentenced in February to 17 years for stealing $73 million from Medicare by persuading elderly patients to undergo excruciating tests and treatments they didn’t need for diseases they didn’t have.
The Post reported that after Melgen was sentenced, federal prosecutors identified additional insurers and former patients who paid Melgen for eye treatments that were unnecessary.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
Defense attorneys for Melgen didn’t object because they are appealing Melgen’s conviction on 67 charges of health-care fraud and his sentence.