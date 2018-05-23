FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott has ordered state officials to hurry up on acquiring a $19 million federal grant aimed at protecting the state’s election systems from cyberattack.

Scott issued the order Wednesday, one day after Secretary of State Ken Detzner said the money would not be available until after the November election. Scott ordered Detzner to finish the application process soon so that the money could be available before the election.

Detzner was speaking at the annual convention for the state’s 67 county elections supervisors.

Department of Homeland Security cybersecurity adviser Matt Masterson told the supervisors Wednesday they’re all targets and their adversaries could be foreign governments, criminals stealing information, political operatives or agents trying to reduce the public’s confidence in democracy.