BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida elections official is getting a 30-day jail sentence plus 18 months of probation.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Friday that Kimberlee Weeks was sentenced on seven counts of illegally recording conversations, including one with Secretary of State Ken Detzner. Weeks was the Flagler County supervisor of elections.

Weeks is appealing her convictions and was allowed to remain out of jail after posting a $25,000 bond. She did not say anything before the judge handed down the sentence.

A jury took less than two-and-a-half hours in April to convict Weeks. She was first arrested back in 2015.

A state prosecutor had argued that Weeks deserved jail time because she ignored Florida law and mocked the people she recorded illegally.