WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man called 911 to report that he was driving drunk on New Year’s Eve and needed to be pulled over.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials say they got a call from Michael Lester. The operator repeatedly directed Lester to pull over.

When deputy’s caught up with him they said Lester first told them he’d only had two beers, but later admitted having several and swallowing meth instead of smoking it. He also told deputies he’d barely slept in the past several days.

According to a Facebook Post from the sheriff’s office, Lester’s history includes a previous DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit a run.

He was also cited in the New Year’s incident for driving on the wrong side of the road.