NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found a gun that a Florida deputy left in the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant.
A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office news release says that the gun was found with the help of a police dog in wooded area early Saturday
The gun was left at the Burger King restaurant in New Port Richey shortly before noon on Friday and was gone when the plainclothes detective returned 45 minutes later.
Deputies spent several hours Friday tracking down a man who appeared in surveillance video. The man was being questioned Friday evening, but the gun wasn’t immediately recovered.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
The sheriff’s office didn’t release details about how the gun was left in the bathroom.
The sheriff’s office says it’s continuing its investigation.