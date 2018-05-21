FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy is facing charges after authorities say he stole action figures and other items from Walmart.
Broward Sheriff’s officials arrested Deputy Henry Guzman on Monday. The 13-year veteran is expected to be suspended without pay after the state attorney’s office formally files the charges.
Authorities investigated after receiving a tip. They say Guzman stole from the store on three separate dates while wearing his uniform. He allegedly stole DVDs and action figures worth $200.
Sheriff Scott Israel condemned Guzman’s actions as disgraceful in a statement.
It’s unclear if Guzman had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.