TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s four Democratic hopefuls for governor met in their first televised debate Wednesday, seeking statewide visibility while expressing similar views on expanding Medicaid, banning assault weapons and hiking the minimum wage.

Andrew Gillum, Gwen Graham, Chris King and Philip Levine answered questions during the hour-long debate at WTVT-Fox 13 in Tampa.

Three of the candidates are known in their local communities but are courting wider voter attention across Florida: Gillum is mayor of Tallahassee, Levine was the mayor of Miami Beach and Graham was a U.S. Representative on the Panhandle. King is an Orlando businessman and philanthropist and is a self-described political outsider.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Rick Scott is ineligible to seek a third term because of term limits, leaving the position up for grabs. Three Republicans have declared their candidacies.

Primary elections will be Aug. 28, with the general election in the fall.

None of the candidates’ expressed views varied widely Wednesday.

All spoke similarly of bolstering the working class, broadening Medicaid and promoting some form of an assault weapons ban in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 high school massacre in Parkland. They all mentioned support for boosting the state’s minimum wage. But in a media availability following the debate, all four said they knew the realities if elected: compromise will be needed because the Florida Legislature will likely be controlled by Republicans.

Two of the four — Gillum and Levine — said that if voters want to legalize marijuana, they would support that. Graham said she would like to see the state’s new rules for medical marijuana working smoothly before discussing that issue. King said he’d work with the Legislature to come up with a solution.

Graham, the daughter for former U.S. Senator Bob Graham, was the target of the other candidates’ mild jabs. Gillum repeatedly mentioned that as a Democratic congresswoman, she voted against then-President Barack Obama’s agenda on a few occasions.

As for being the focus of the other candidates’ criticisms, she shrugged that off, saying later that that was inevitable for the front-runner.

“I seem to be the one. That’s ok. Gwen and the men,” she said.