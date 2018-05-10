TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and other Florida Democrats are calling on federal authorities to reject a proposed change to the state’s Medicaid program.

The administration of Gov. Rick Scott has asked for approval to shorten the amount of time that people can apply for Medicaid coverage once they need medical help. The move could save an estimated $98 million.

Nelson and 11 House members on Thursday sent a letter to federal authorities. The letter says the change could harm people with disabilities and senior citizens in nursing homes.

Mallory McManus, a spokeswoman for the Agency for Health Care Administration, asserted that the criticism was “categorically false.”

McManus said the change was required by the Florida Legislature this year. However, a senior official working under Scott first suggested the change in a March 2017 letter to federal authorities.