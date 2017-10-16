NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple riding a motorcycle died after colliding with a car.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 50-year-old Steven Gerena and 53-year-old Trudy Gerena were riding on a Harley-Davidson Saturday when they struck the driver’s side of a car at a stop sign.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the couple failed to negotiate a bend in the road and hit the car. Both died at the scene of the crash, on State Road 54.

The driver of the car, 27-year-old Dimitri Tagaropoulos was also seriously injured.

The FHP reported that alcohol was not believed to have played a role in the crash.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.