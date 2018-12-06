KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida couple quit their jobs, stole a 40-foot (12-meter) catamaran sailboat and sailed to Cuba for their honeymoon.
The Miami Herald reports 46-year-old Aaron Burmeister and 32-year-old Ashley McNeil pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to charges of conspiracy to transport a vessel in foreign commerce.
They spent six months in a Cuban jail after their April 1 arrest.
They were returned to the United States in September and were arrested by federal agents when they arrived at Miami International Airport.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Giuliani says Twitter sabotaged his tweet. Actually, he did it himself
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- Nation bids goodbye to Bush with high praise, cannons, humor WATCH
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Each faces up to five years in prison during a Jan 7 sentencing in Key West. The government dropped a second charge, which carried a prison term of up to 10 years.
The owner said he bought the boat named Kaisosi for $350,000 last year.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com