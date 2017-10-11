TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A memorial to slaves could soon be placed on the Florida Capitol’s grounds.

A bill to create the memorial was unanimously passed in its first committee stop on Wednesday.

Democratic Rep. Kionne McGhee said his bill is to honor the men, women and children who were enslaved and haven’t been recognized for their contributions to the state and country.

The bill language recognizes the “injustice, cruelty, brutality, and inhumanity of slavery in the United States.”

A similar bill died last year when it was blocked by a Republican senator who is a descendent of a Confederate soldier. McGhee said he has spoken with Sen. Dennis Baxley and has been assured the legislation has his support this year.

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, who also chairs the state Republican Party, is a co-sponsor.