LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That’s right — zombies.
The Palm Beach Post reports that Lake Worth residents received the message during a power outage Sunday.
The alert warned that more than 7,000 customers lost power “due to extreme zombie activity.”
City spokesman Ben Kerr later posted a Facebook message saying officials were investigating the bogus alert and that he wanted to “reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
Kerr says 7,880 customers lost power, but it was restored within 30 minutes. He did not mention what really caused the outage.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com