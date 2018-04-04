FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city is ending gun shows at its auditorium in wake of the massacre that happened at a nearby high school.

Fort Lauderdale city commissioners agreed Tuesday to end gun shows at the city’s War Memorial Auditorium after 30 years after the organizer’s agreement expires in November after five more shows.

The Sun Sentinel reported commissioners suggested organizer Khaled Akkawi move the event to the Broward County Convention Center instead of the auditorium, which is in a park. He was amenable to the idea although his attorney said he believes Akkawi has the contractual right to remain at the auditorium through 2025.

A gunman killed 17 students and staff members Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which is in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Parkland.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/