LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city will move a Confederate monument that’s been the centerpiece of a downtown park for more than a century.
The Lakeland City Commission voted 4-3 on Monday to remove the statue of a Confederate soldier that was erected in 1910 to honor those who died in the Civil War.
The Lakeland Ledger reports the commission directed the city manager to begin the removal process and to analyze potential sites for the statue.
The commission rejected a proposal to leave the statue where it is, but build other monuments near it to create a “heritage trail.”

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com