NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida park that was opened 42 years ago and named after a local war hero misspelled the hero’s name.

Charlie C. Anthony was born in Alabama but later moved to Naples, Florida, where he was eventually drafted for the Vietnam War. Naples Daily News cites an army report that says Anthony was killed in an ambush months later while defending allies and attacking enemy forces “with complete disregard to his personal safety.”

Naples created a park in Anthony’s childhood neighborhood years later, only to misspell his given name Charlie as Charles. Forty-nine years to the day Anthony left for duty, the Naples city council issued an order to correct the park’s name. Naples fixed the park’s sign Thursday.

